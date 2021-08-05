TOTPOS Offers CRM Module to Help Restaurants Effectively Manage Customer Database

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers a CRM module to help restaurants effectively manage customer databases. Incredibly intuitive and easy to use, the module can track all cash movements from cash float to register closure and reduce errors, theft and discrepancies. The module can also help restaurant owners streamline dine in operations and enhance customer experience. The platform can assist your business in accepting payments at a fixed till and also provide businesses with a portable POS option for taking payments anywhere on the premises.



The software can help clients manage their sales process more effectively with convenient features such as multiple floor plan management, QR code based table ordering and E menu, running table status, combine and split checks, and more. The module they provide can also help hospitality businesses capture customer details seamlessly and rapidly build the customer database. Restaurants looking for a CRM module can check out TOTPOS' website for more information.



TOTPOS is one of the most sought after providers of POS cloud platforms to help hospitality businesses grow in popularity exponentially. The company has gained a massive customer base in the industry for providing a top-notch POS platform at a highly competitive price. The organisation has a dedicated team of consultants and software engineers with rich and extensive experience in the domain. They are highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of their clients.



Talking about their CRM module, one of the representatives from the company stated, "You can effectively manage your customer database with our CRM module. Businesses can also track Customer Visits, their food preferences along previous orders and top 10 ordered food items. The platform helps businesses gain insight into how people shop, identify business opportunities and access the data you need to optimise sales to them."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost-effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single-window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom



Location: Office No: 308, Peel House, 34-44 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BX, UK

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +44 (20) 377 35277



United Arab Emirates



Location: Office No: B-405-02, Head Quarter Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +971 (4) 320 6604