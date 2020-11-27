TOTPOS Offers Efficient KDS Module to Help Automate the Communication Between Servers and Kitchen Staff

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers efficient kitchen display system module to help automate the communication between servers and the kitchen staff. The module is critical in communicating orders clearly and in real-time, reducing order time and removing unnecessary back and forth from table to kitchen. To help reduce ticket clutter and replace bulky printers, the module is packed with several unique features that are designed to help businesses manage their orders and get them out faster.



Their kitchen display system module removes a great deal of strain for the wait staff as it eliminates the need to go to the kitchen to let staff know what needs to be prepared. The easy to use software has a graphical order view that allows users to view current orders at a glance. The module provides business owners and their management team with key data about trading, staffing and inventory status. The platform has a user-friendly interface with advanced inventory functions while maximising retail performance.



TOTPOS is one of the most sought after providers of ePOS cloud platform to help hospitality businesses grow in popularity exponentially. The company has gained a massive customer base in the industry for providing a top-notch ePOS platform at a highly competitive price. The organisation has a dedicated team of consultants and software engineers with rich and extensive experience in the domain. They are highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of their clients.



Talking about their kitchen display system module, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Automate the communication between your servers and kitchen staff. POS orders are immediately displayed on the kitchen screen, clearly indicating order waiting time and drawing the attention of your kitchen staff to what has to be cooked and served first. Our KDS help keep track of turnaround, help staff see what's cooking and what's ready to go, and lets staff manage incoming orders more effectively."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years we have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, we have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom



Location: Office No: 308, Peel House, 34-44 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BX, UK

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +44 (20) 377 35277



United Arab Emirates



Location: Office No: B-405-02, Head Quarter Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +971 (4) 320 6604