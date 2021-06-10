TOTPOS Offers ePOS Cloud Platform to Help Businesses Gain Insight Into Customer Behaviour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers an ePOS cloud platform to help boost BI and reporting for business operations. With a single platform to help manage entire businesses, they deliver the information owners need without relying on multiple systems, manual data transfers and laborious spreadsheets. The platform can help businesses identify the strengths and weaknesses of employees to build the perfect team. The analytic tool not only gathers the data for you but also translates the data into tips and insights that can make businesses sell more.



The platform allows businesses to perform a plethora of functionalities including assessing performance at the most appropriate level; analyse by revenue stream, outlet, till, or product and do so on the timescale most relevant; daily, weekly, monthly, or seasonally. The businesses can gain reports from a single place with only one system covering all functions of your business. Business owners looking to bolster their business with efficient reports and analysis can check out TOTPOS' website for more information.



TOTPOS is one of the most well-renowned providers of POS software for restaurants in the UK and UAE. With over 20 years of experience, the company has created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their larger competitors. The organisation focuses on helping our customers choose the right solutions such as food ordering software or takeaway online ordering system and leverage technology to help increase their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty.



Talking about their ePOS cloud platform, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Managing your restaurant operations is simpler than you may have thought. TOTPOS cloud platform comes with embedded analytics and reporting that you can access from wherever you are. Our web-based business intelligence solution offers detailed reports on any device at a fraction of the cost of implementing other solutions. This puts you in control with live, bespoke analytics at any time, removing the stress from managing and running your business."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost-effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single-window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom



Location: Office No: 308, Peel House, 34-44 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BX, UK

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +44 (20) 377 35277



United Arab Emirates

Location: Office No: B-405-02, Head Quarter Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +971 (4) 320 6604