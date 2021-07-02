TOTPOS Offers Its Customers Cloud Platform for Inventory Management Solutions

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2021 -- A pioneering leader in the POS industry, TOTPOS offers TOTPOS cloud platform to help businesses manage their inventory. The platform allows businesses to update inventory in real time and provide access to simplified stock management. The system allows owners to manage their inventory in real time from anywhere in the world. The software allows businesses to manage their inventory in real-time, with the ability to add products and edit costs, prices, and quantities. The company provides businesses with an expansive variety of data fields to fill their data with, to extend the data capturing abilities to meet their individual needs.



The versatile POS platform has all the tools you need to manage your business, market to customers, and sell everywhere in one place. The system they provide also manages stock control, letting users know exactly when item quantities are becoming low and new stock needs to be ordered. The company also allows users to automatically deduct ingredients and materials from inventory when an item is sold through the POS or invoice modules. Individuals looking to install POS software for their hospitality business can contact the team at TOTPOS.



TOTPOS is one of the most well-renowned providers of POS software for restaurants in the UK and UAE. With over 20 years of experience, the company has created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their larger competitors. The organisation focuses on helping our customers choose the right solutions such as food ordering software or takeaway online ordering system and leverage technology to help increase their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty.



Talking further about their cloud platform, one of the representatives from the company stated, "A simple and convenient way to manage the core inventory requirements of your FNB business. The inventory module is fully integrated with our POS and offers a plethora of functionalities. The inventory module is fully integrated with our POS and offers various critical functionalities. The cloud software allows you to keep a comprehensive amount of information on your items, breaking down your inventory into simple item categories."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost-effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single-window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



