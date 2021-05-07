TOTPOS Offers Kitchen Display Systems to Control Food Order Queue in Restaurants Kitchens

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- A pioneering leader in the POS industry, TOTPOS offers a kitchen display system for proper order queue management. TOTPOS' kitchen display systems ensure prompt and accurate food orders, speed up kitchen operations and increase customer satisfaction. Their kitchen systems can also reduce strain for the wait staff as it eliminates the need to go to the kitchen to let staff know what needs to be prepared. With their kitchen systems, businesses can boost kitchen efficiency to ensure guests get what they ordered on time every time.



To help reduce ticket clutter and replace bulky printers, the systems are packed with several unique features that are designed to help businesses manage their orders and get them out faster. Their KDS communicates orders clearly and in real-time, therefore, completely removing unnecessary back and forth from table to kitchen. The kitchen system provides business owners and their management team with key data about trading, staffing and inventory status. Businesses looking to install KDS in their campus can check out TOTPOS' website for more information.



TOTPOS is one of the most well-renowned providers of POS software for restaurants in the UK and UAE. With over 20 years of experience, the company has created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their larger competitors. The organisation focuses on helping our customers choose the right solutions such as food ordering software or takeaway online ordering system and leverage technology to help increase their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty.



Talking about their kitchen display systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The best kitchens are those that have mastered communication and timing. That's where Kitchen Display comes into play. With our KDS, you can automate the communication between your servers and kitchen staff. POS orders are immediately displayed on the kitchen screen, clearly indicating order waiting time and drawing the attention of your kitchen staff to what has to be cooked and served first."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost-effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single-window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom



Location: Office No: 308, Peel House, 34-44 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BX, UK

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +44 (20) 377 35277



United Arab Emirates



Location: Office No: B-405-02, Head Quarter Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +971 (4) 320 6604