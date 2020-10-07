TOTPOS Offers POS Software Helping Restaurant Owners Streamline Dine in Operations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers POS software to help restaurant owners streamline dine in operations. The software can help clients manage their sales process more effectively with convenient features such as multiple floor plan management, QR code based table ordering and E menu, running table status, combine and split checks, and more. Incredibly intuitive and easy to use, the software can track all cash movements from cash float to register closure, and reduce errors, theft and discrepancies.



The platform can assist your business in accepting payments at a fixed till and also provide businesses with a portable POS option for taking payments anywhere on the premises. With TOTPOS' modular structure, you can subscribe only to the components you require for your business with the freedom of adding or dropping a module anytime you want. The platform has a user-friendly interface with advanced inventory functions while maximising retail performance.



TOTPOS is one of the most sought after providers of ePOS systems for restaurants in the UK and UAE. The company has gained a massive customer base in the industry for providing a top-notch ePOS platform at a highly competitive price. The organisation has a dedicated team of consultants and software engineers with rich and extensive experience in the domain. They are highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of their clients.



Talking about their POS cloud platform, one of the representatives from the company stated, "You can streamline your dine in operations and manage your sales process more effectively by using our highly functional POS software. Restaurants can simplify their takeaway operations and enhance their speed and efficiency. We have created a cost effective and powerful tool that can help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Our highly successful, internationally recognised hospitality management software offers our clients a single window platform for all their processes."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years we have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, we have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India. and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



Contact Details



United Kingdom



Location: Office No: 308, Peel House, 34-44 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BX, UK

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +44 (20) 377 35277



United Arab Emirates



Location: Office No: B-405-02, Head Quarter Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@simplifiedsolutionsfzc.com

Phone: +971 (4) 320 6604