Tottenham Hotspur Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Libertex

Driven by their determination to be the best, the partnership will showcase the progressive outlooks and commitment to continued improvement that has made Libertex and Tottenham Hotspur perform at the highest level in their respective fields. Since 1997, Libertex has been at the forefront of cutting-edge developments in the trading markets, with their innovation rewarded with over 40 prestigious industry awards. In keeping with their club motto, 'To Dare Is To Do', Tottenham Hotspur adopts a similarly pioneering approach in the modern game, investing in the latest technological developments to help deliver on-pitch success, epitomized by their world-renowned, state-of-the-art stadium.



Spurred on by their 'Trade For More' ethos, the partnership will allow Libertex to share their love of the game with over 2.9 million international clients, offering a host of unique and exciting rewards, including exclusive events and premium matchday experiences at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when fans can safely return to stadia. Libertex will also have a presence across the club's digital channels and LED perimeter advertising system on match days.



On the partnership, Marios Chailis, Chief Marketing Officer, Libertex, said:



''Libertex could not be happier to partner with a team whose values echo our own so perfectly. Through this multi-year partnership, we're thrilled to join the worlds of football and trading in the form of many exciting benefits for our clients and look forward to cheering on Spurs when they return to the pitch.''



Meanwhile, Fran Jones, Head of Partnerships, Tottenham Hotspur, commented:



"At Tottenham Hotspur, technology and innovation are key to everything we do and we are excited to partner with Libertex, an organization that shares this commitment through its own products and services."



