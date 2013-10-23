TouCanada Announces Launch of Unique Website Designed Specifically for Canadian Consumers to Save Time and Money

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Dale Cahill, owner of TouCanada, announced that with the launch of his firm’s new website, consumers now have access to a different type of online shopping directory designed specifically for Canadians. TouCanada makes it easy for individuals buying products online in Canada to locate Canadian-based retailers to save time and money.



“Online shopping in Canada has been difficult for too long,” said Cahill. “We are taking steps to help Canadians shop online with ease.”



Canadian shoppers often find products they want to purchase, only to discover that the item can’t be shipped to their location or it involves costly duties and fees. TouCanada is changing the way Canadians shop online, while saving them valuable time and money. Visitors to the site can easily find which online retailers are based in Canada and seeking commerce with other Canadians.



Shoppers can find what they want simply by going to TouCanada.ca and selecting the category of product in which they’re interested. Shoppers will be presented with a list of reputable, Canadian-based merchants that offer that particular item or type of product. Consumers can easily locate costume and high-end jewelry selections, electronics and supplements for health and beauty.



TouCanada places a comprehensive array of merchants in a single location, eliminating hours of tedious online searching. Cahill welcomes site suggestions from consumers who have found Canadian businesses that provide a superior level of service, value and products. Current listings include everything from appliances and electronics to sports equipment and video games.



TouCanada offers listings for shoppers searching for furnishings, garments or a good read. Art aficionados can find decorative items ranging from up and coming newcomers to prints from museum–class artists, along with livable, wearable fashion art. Stylish furnishings are offered to create a comfortable home while maintaining a budget.



Car enthusiasts have a wealth of auto parts and accessories from which to choose for high-performance vehicles and to keep the family car in perfect operating condition. Sports fans have access to name brand equipment and clothing to pursue their hobbies, whether it’s golf, soccer or hockey. Tool sites are also available for home remodeling projects or to a child’s tree house.



For consumers that enjoy outdoor pursuits, shoppers can find plants, seeds and supplies to create a healthy indoor herb garden or a lavish outdoor butterfly garden. Individuals who enjoy less strenuous activities can find best-selling books, musical offerings and the most popular video games on a single, searchable, easy to access site.



The launch of TouCanada marks a major milestone for shoppers buying products online in Canada, who can now find the items they desire without paying enormous tariffs and fees. TouCanada offers a one-stop shopping opportunity that features Canadian merchants, all of which ship within Canada’s borders to save consumers time and money.



For more information, visit the website at http://toucanada.ca



About TouCanada

TouCanada is reshaping the way Canadians shop online. Instead of spending time finding a product and then finding out that it can’t be shipped to Canada or that crazy import fees apply, individuals can easily find which online retailers are based in Canada and want shoppers’ business.