Touch Controller ICs Market Emerging Trends :Leading Players Are Melfas, Microchip, 3M, FocalTech, Fujitsu

The adoption rate of touch controller ICs in game consoles is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global touch controller IC market until the end of 2023. The market is witnessing a huge demand for intuitive mobile gaming interface that boosts the adoption rate of touch controller IC in gaming devices. Various gaming devices and components such as consoles ? Microsoft Kinect and other handheld devices which include Nintendo 3DS are highly integrated with touch sensitivity components and fuel the demand for touch controller IC technology. Also, a multitude of customers prefer technology with high resistance, low power consumption, multi-touch and gesture recognition in gaming devices, which encourages manufacturers to come up with better touch sensitive functionality on these gaming devices, in turn, driving the adoption of touch controller ICs.



APAC accounted for the highest market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period as well. The growing demand for touch sensor IC and touch screen technology from various industries such as the healthcare, automotive, and education sectors will accelerate the rate of revenue generation for the market in this region.



The global Touch Controller IC market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Analog Devices

- Texas Instruments

- Melfas

- Microchip

- 3M

- FocalTech

- Mstar

- Freescale Semiconductor

- Fujitsu



Segment by Type:

- Resistive Touch Screen

- Capacitive Touch Screen



Segment by Application:

- ATMs

- Automotive

- Interactive Displays

- Tablets

- Computer

- Smartphones

- Smart Watches

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Touch Controller IC Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Touch Controller IC Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Touch Controller IC Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Touch Controller IC Market Forecast

4.5.1. Touch Controller IC Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Touch Controller IC Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Touch Controller IC Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Touch Controller IC Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Touch Controller IC Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Touch Controller IC Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Touch Controller IC Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Touch Controller IC Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Touch Controller IC Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Touch Controller IC Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Touch Controller IC Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Touch Controller IC Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



