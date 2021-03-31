Touch Screen Display Market 2021 Is Projected to Expand at 8.90% CAGR

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- The global market for touch screen displays has gained a significant momentum over the past few years, thanks to the technological advancements and the subsequent shift of consumers towards the newest technology. The leading manufacturers of touch screen displays across the world are increasingly adopting the latest technologies in order to enhance the customers' experience.



Over the forthcoming years, the popularity of touch screen displays is likely to witness an upswing, thanks to the cost benefits and the ease of operation they offer. Owing to this, the worldwide touch screen display market is expected to be propelled substantially in the near future. However, the increasing prices of raw materials utilized for the production of touch screen displays are projected to hamper the market's growth in the years to come.



The opportunity in the global market for touch screen displays, which was worth US$ 57.1 Bn in 2018, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.90% between 2019 and 2027 and attain a value of US$ 121.1 Bn by the end of 2027. In terms of shipment volume, the market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 10.70% during the same time period.



Continued Demand from Retail Kiosks



Gas pumps, retail kiosks, public transport kiosks, automated teller machines (ATMs), car wash centers, sports arenas, trade shows and exhibitions, parking terminals, and medical equipment are the main application areas of touch screen displays. Among these, the retail kiosks segment reports a higher demand for these displays than other application segments due to a large number of retail outlets all over the world.



As the number of retail outlets continues to increase, the demand for kiosks is also increasing significantly. Retailers are increasingly adopting advanced technologies in a bid to enhance customers' engagement. As a result, retail kiosks are likely to remain the dominant application segment of touch screen displays over the next few years. The ATMs segment is also projected to register a strong presence in the years to come, thanks to the rising deployment of ATMs in emerging economies in Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific.



North America to Remain Market Leader



Geographically, the worldwide market for touch screen displays is spread across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a share of 35.0%, North America led the global market in 2015 on the backdrop of technological developments and the high price of electronic equipment. As the region enjoys the presence of a large pool of established players, Researchers anticipate it to remain leading over the forthcoming years.



Other regions, such as South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness increased demand for touch screen displays in the years to come, thanks to the rise in the deployment of touch screen retail kiosks and ATMs.



Advances in Sensor Technologies to Boost User-Interfaces in Touch Screen Display Market



Touchscreen displays are highly interactive optical touch technologies. The technology is extensive used in smart displays such as TV screens, kiosks, smartphones, and smart signage. A key proposition for the growing popularity for touchscreen displays is the high interaction a user has with the system in viewing or obtaining the information or giving certain inputs. The growing use of optical touchscreen in the hospitality industry and for brand advertisement is one of the key trend propelling the sales in the touchscreen display market. Changing requirements of end-use industries have spurred the pace of technological advancements, notably in capacitive touch and sensor technologies. These advancements have focused on the precision of the input and scalability. The latter factor enables display manufacturers to large-sized manufacture touchscreen displays cost-effectively. Another area that is attracting attention of developers is circuit techniques, which has been a key aspect in developing high-resolution touchscreen displays. In particular, analog front-end (AFE) circuits are one of the contemporary technologies being explored by several electronic manufacturers in key regions such as in Asia Pacific. Researchers are also leaning on developing noise-immune circuits for thin displays, where pseudo-differential amplifiers have attracted attention.



The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the consumer demands in several industries. The dynamic is also changing with respect to the investors' focus on meeting the emerging demands. The growing shift toward the wide-scale adoption of digital i/o technologies in various consumer markets, such as in healthcare, has spurred interest of display manufacturers on developing interactive and user-friendly displays with high resolution. Demand for smartphones with high-end displays is also opening new avenues in the touchscreen display market. Further, in the coming months, businesses in almost all industries will look to leverage display technologies for communicating with prospective consumers as an effort in brand promotion. Further, the emphasis of personalized brand communication is also a key market trend.