Touch-Up Solutions Introduces TouchUpSuite to Streamline the Ordering Process for Ordering Touch-Up and Repair Supplies

Maiden, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- MAIDEN, NC. Touch-Up Solutions, a global touch up company, has launched a network initiative with industry businesses that can promote their Company and their services online on Touch-Up Solutions website. For full details please visit touchupsolutions.com



Network Businesses are invited to fill out a form that details their company's profile and snapshot of services.



Industry Businesses will include:



- Cabinets

- Cabinet Refacing

- Doors

- Furniture Delivery

- Furniture Liquidators

- Furniture Manufacturers



Furniture Repair



- Furniture Stores

- Home Office Furniture

- Kitchens

- Kitchen Cabinets

- Laminate

- MSDS Management Software

- Office Furniture Manufacturers

- Paint Stores

- Wood Furniture



Within the site, Touch-Up Solutions will be introducing the following new product called TouchUpSuite. It will streamline the ordering process for ordering touch-up and repair supplies. These supplies are specifically for:



- Floor Repair

- Furniture Refinishing

- Furniture Repair

- Hardwood Floor Repair

- Laminate Repair

- Leather Repair

- Metal Repair

- Plastic Repair

- Vinyl Repair

- Wood Repair



About Touch-Up Solutions, Inc.

Touch-Up Solutions, Inc. is a family owned business located in North Carolina that has been in business since 1999 providing a major touch-up and repair line of products for Furniture Repair, Wood Repair, Floor Repair, Furniture Refinishing, Hardwood Floor Repair, Leather Repair, Vinyl Repair, Metal Repair & Plastic Repair.



Today, we practice the same principals that we founded the company on: Quality products, NO minimum order, Prompt shipping, Competitive pricing on core product line, and custom colors. Our dedication for quality and service is not only for large customers but also for the small to medium accounts too!



