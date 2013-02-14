Touching Letter from ER Doctor Inspires Staff at Mountain View Manor to Share Their Personal Stories

Desert Hot Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Thanks to a recent heart-felt letter written by an emergency room physician thousands of miles away, the staff at the assisted living facility Mountain View Manor in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. are now being encouraged to share their own touching stores during their morning meetings.



Recently, an emergency room doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital wrote an extremely sympathetic and caring letter to the husband of a former patient. In it, the physician praised the great attitude of the patient, despite the fact that she was gravely ill with cancer. The doctor was also struck by the caring and loving manner in which the patient’s husband treated her. After learning that the former patient had passed away, the ER doctor was moved to write a letter of condolence to the widower. The letter was posted online by the woman’s son, and within days it was viewed by millions of people who were also touched by the doctor’s kind and empathetic words.



After reading the doctor’s letter, Millie Newsom, owner and administrator of Mountain View Manor, knew she had to share it with her staff. She read the touching letter at the next meeting, and was immediately struck by the way her employees were able relate to what the doctor had written. As a facility that regularly deals with people who are sick, as well as hospitals and medical professionals, the doctor’s words really rang true.



As a result of the ER doctor’s letter, Millie has added a new feature to her staff’s morning meetings. Employees are now encouraged to share their own touching stories with each other, in order to provide hope, inspiration and understanding.



“We wanted to show our staff what it means to go above and beyond,” Millie said.



“We realize that it is stories like these that gave us the motivation to enter into a field of helping and healing, in pursuit of a life profession in the health care industry. That’s why at our morning meeting a unanimous decision was made to share other stories of hope, love, and compassion that we find to continue to help us to light the way in our profession as well as our daily lives.”



About Mountain View Manor

