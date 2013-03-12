TouchLogo Brings Simplicity and Ease of Use to the Internet

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The internet, technology, tablets and smart phones, it is supposed to make our lives simpler and easier. However, is that truly the case? In dealing with the internet, does every single segment of the internet audience find true ease of use? The answer to that is no. Unless you are a generation that has grown up on or has been forced into use of the internet, it often can be a daunting and frustrating process. However, announcing to a global audience, "Internet Searches for Seniors"



TouchLogo, a true innovator of experience is launching a portal so substantial, that it will allow for all segments of the internet audience to experience and use the internet as they want and need. TouchLogo’ s goal is to always present users with content accessible with only one touch. That is truly easy!



TouchLogo has created channels designed for the senior audience. Seniors, now of all internet levels can have access to their information, through the power of specifically designed channels for them. It is all the top senior websites in one place, within one touch. Here is a list of the TouchLogo System:



- Watch the videos you want to watch with a singular touch. No more browsing endless videos.

- No more keyword searches!!

- Get the content that is relevant to you, your interests, your demographics, your needs. On-Demand!



Look technology has to be made for everyone, if not, it is not as innovative and powerful as people say. Every segment of the internet should have the ability to customize their internet experience. Too often, we say with seniors, they will figure it out. Now, through the power of TouchLogo, it has been figured out for them. Seniors staying connected, empowered, and the information that they want and need, when they want and need it.



For powerful specials and changes go to http://touchlogo.com/Sites_for_seniors.php To experience the TouchLogo site for the first time, http://touchlogo.com/Coupons_for_seniors.php. The internet and all its capabilities are in the palm of your hand, awaiting your one touch! Reach out today; customize your experience and one touch your way to internet freedom!



About TouchLogo

TouchLogo is a search engine that is ideal for new, senior Internet users and for those who are not adept at using a computer keyboard. The search engine focuses mainly on products and services that seniors want and search for on their computers. Top websites are organized by category, such as, News, Maps, Classifieds, Weather, Banks etc. and a tap of the screen or click on the mouse takes seniors to the relevant website.



TouchLogo saves seniors time as they do not have to type the relevant information into a search box as with other search engines.



We work constantly on search and RE-searching the web for you, and save you hours on doing just that.



