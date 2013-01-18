TouchLogo Launches the Real Visual Search Engine, a One Click Website Finder by Logo

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- ToughLogo is a new revolutionary and innovative web concept which has been connecting US and China consumers together with their favorite businesses at the click of a button. Unlike other search engines, ToughLogo visually displays logos of some of the leading online retailers which give visitors complete and easy access to their favorite Shopping, News, Social and Video destinations around the internet.



Tough Logo is updated on a daily frequent basis and offers an extreme amount of useful content. It doesn’t require users to use the keyboard whatsoever. As ToughLogo says, a logo can speak a thousand words and that can’t be more true with their website. Never before has surfing the web been so easy and so simplified – and that’s exactly where the majority of TouchLogo’s success has come from. Their state of the art programmed concept delivers users to the content they want extremely quickly.



In addition to choosing from logos, users also have the option of text searching through the widely popular Google engine. This gives visitors complete control over what they want to find, and how they want to find it. As a Visual Search Engine, all of the content and logos displayed on ‘Tough Logo’ are carefully selected and completely children-safe. From Jobs to online clothes shopping, visitors can simply visit ToughLogo and click a logo – and the whole experience is done.



To learn more about ToughLogo, a leading innovative visual search engine, head over to:



http://www.touchlogo.com

info@touchlogo.com