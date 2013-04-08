TouchLogo.com Introduces Touch TV Show and Movie Viewing

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- A touch of cinematic genius: TouchLogo.com, a new visual search engine where users browse the Internet (no keyboard required!), by clicking logos rather than typing words, today announces the addition of two new powerful capabilities. Now, users can “touch” view full-length television shows and movies online, legally.



“The world is transitioning away from traditional information consumption models, and now, computer and/or smartphone utilization is becoming the primary way people communicate, share news and enjoy entertainment,” says Benny Henn, a TouchLogo company spokesperson.



“Our new services [Touch TV viewing and Touch Movie viewing] bring entertainment to the medium where the vast majority of consumers are already most comfortable.”



The TouchLogo site makes it easy for users to touch-view a variety of television programming, including Drama, Comedy, Talk, and shows that cater to kids and family—all with the click of a mouse or tap of the screen. Users can also view full-length movies in a variety of genres, including Action, Horror, and more. Selections expand by clicking the name of the genre or category. Touch movies and shows play instantly.



To learn more about the new TouchLogo services, visit the search engine website: http://www.touchlogo.com/.



About TouchLogo

TouchLogo provides seniors an easier method of searching for information on their computers. We are constantly looking to add value for seniors who visit our site seeking information and strive to improve their online experience through a visual search companies such as TouchLogo.



TouchLogo is a search engine that is ideal for new, senior Internet users and for those who are not adept at using a computer keyboard. The search engine focuses mainly on products and services that seniors want and search for on their computers as well as easy access to Online Videos, Full movies and TV shows.



Top websites are organized by category, such as, News, Maps, Classifieds, Weather, Banks etc. and a tap of the screen or click on the mouse takes seniors to the relevant website.



TouchLogo saves seniors (and everyone else) time as they do not have to type the relevant information into a search box as with other search engines.



We work constantly on search and RE-searching the web for you, and save you hours on doing just that.



Media Contact:

http://movies.touchlogo.com/

http://fullepisodes.touchlogo.com/

info@touchlogo.com