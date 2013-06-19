TouchnPlay Corporation Launches "the Poster with Sound"

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Touchnplay Corporation is pleased to announce the introduction of TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound , the world's first poster that comes alive and talks to you, provided you touch it in the right places.



TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound©, is a unique novelty item, a first in the marketplace. Far from a gimmicky wall decoration, TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound©, is a great bachelor pad or a college dorm room addition, a humorous conversation piece, a gag gift to be remembered.



Unlike ordinary posters that just hang on a wall, TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound© is much more. It comes alive and talks to you, provided you touch it in the right places. Part of the fun is in the challenge of hunting for those special places that cause the poster to talk. The Poster with Sound© is the world’s first talking poster, with 8 touch points that initiate 2 minutes of hot conversation.



Touchmeplayme, The Poster with Sound© is a great conversation piece when friends come over. Watch them hunt for the touch points and have a few laughs each time they hit or miss.



The Poster with Sound©



- An elegant and fun addition to your walls

- A great gift for any occasion

- A new party game to be remembered for a long, long time



As you'd expect from a company launching a clever, first of its kind product like TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound©, Touchnplay Corporation isn't going about it cookie cutter style. While most companies that embrace Business 101 would follow the traditional path, conceptualize, develop a prototype, then seek venture capital, Tom Shaeffer, and his Touchnplay Corporation team chose a different venue, crowd funding.



The company is seeking crowd funding through indiegogo.com. Crowd funding is as novel a concept as The Poster with Sound©. It involves peers funding peers. Crowd funding allows creative people with novel ideas to raise the capital needed to bring their project to fruition by-passing the dictates of profit driven third parties who do not share the entrepreneurs' dream. Basically, crowd funding is comprised of regular people donating a few dollars or preordering a product.



Touchnplay Corporation seeks startup capital of $25,000, which is minimal considering the size of the global market for novelties, adult outlet items, and gag gifts. The funding campaign runs through to Friday, the 19th of July, closing at 11:59PM PT. Details are at Click Here



Touchnplay Corporation is extremely confident in the future prospects of TouchmePlayme, The Poster with Sound©, and consequently is in process of developing an entire product line to be added to its brand. A few of such products are being offered to crowd funding participants.