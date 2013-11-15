Touchscreen Compatible Winter Gloves for Touchscreen Phones and Devices

Bedfordshire, Shire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Gloves are usually one of the most common items found in the winter shopping agenda. And it is quite annoying to use the smartphones with the normal gloves on. There is something new and interesting for customers this season. One Direction offers the Touchscreen Compatible Winter Gloves that not only serve the purpose of protecting the palms from the cold weather outside but also protect the touch screens of various mobile phones, smart phones, iPads, iPhones, Tablets and other touchscreen devices. With conventional gloves there is always a difficulty wherein they need to be removed for performing a simple activity such as operating a phone or sending a text message.



The 1D gloves are perfect for all and can be a great gifting option too. Now with these gloves people can take a call, make a call or operate their touchscreen phones without having to remove them. These high quality gloves are made up of stretch knitted fabric along with a wire that is inter-woven at the fingertips of the gloves. This wire helps individuals use the touchscreen devices while wearing them and there will be no scratches or damages to the screen whatsoever. The product is now available for sale on Amazon at http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00GFYBBOE for those who want to stay warm as well as connected this season.



Individuals can easily guide through their smart phones now. This is an extremely innovative product that is available at an affordable price. The 1D touchscreen compatible gloves provide great precision and accuracy in allowing the fingers to perform activities such as glide, pinch, tap, touch and text.



Now even the coldest climate cannot keep users from using their touchscreen phones. Alternatively these gloves can also be used on cameras, gaming systems, multimedia devices, etc. As one size fits all, they can be used by anybody at home. The 1D touchscreen compatible gloves are available in 2 colors pink and purple and are ready for immediate delivery.



To buy The New Magic One Direction Touchscreen Compatible Winter Gloves, visit website http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00GFYBBOE



About http://www.cedoglobal.com

Cedo Global, http://www.cedoglobal.com based at Bedfordshire, United Kingdom is a company that creates websites and integrated Facebook pages for customers. They also provide services to help customers integrate their online and offline marketing strategies.



Media Contact

David – Managing Director, Cedoglobal

Address: Bedfordshire, United Kingdom

Phone: +4407833491794

Email address: david@cedoglobal.com

Website URL: http://www.cedoglobal.com/