Toumaz Technology Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Toumaz Technology Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Toumaz Technology Limited (Toumaz) is a medical device company. The company designs, develops and markets wireless patient monitoring devices. It operates through diversified division such as healthcare, technology and microsystem. Toumaz healthcare division develops sensium which is an ultra low power sensor interface and transceiver platform for a wide range of applications in pharmaceuticals, sports, hospitals and lifestyle management. The company's AMx technology is developed from ultra-low power silicon chip technique in signal processing and wireless system, which lead to development of chips consuming less power. Its microsystem product includes TELRAN TZ1053 and XENIF. The company operates as wholly owned subsidiary of Toumaz Ltd. Toumaz is headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the UK.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Toumaz Technology Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Roche Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Systagenix Wound Management Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Enigma Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Hai Kang Life Corporation Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Adept Medical Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Verisante Technology, Inc. (VRS) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Oxford Gene Technology - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Anaxsys Technology Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update