Tour de France 2012, Which Will Begin on June 30, Inspires Many to Start Cycling

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- On Saturday, June 30, the 99th Tour de France will begin. The cycling race, which is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, is set to conclude in Paris on July 22.



While watching the talented and incredibly fit cyclists climb up steep mountain ranges and zip along streets throughout the French countryside, many spectators will be inspired to get more involved in cycling themselves.



Even if they will never be the next Lance Armstrong, cycling offers beginners a fantastic way to get exercise, lose weight, and get in shape, and more advanced cyclists the chance to participate in road races or triathlons.



The staff at Eureka Cycle Sports in Chester, UK understands how passionate people can be about cycling—mainly because they are all cycling fanatics too. That is why the shop stocks a huge variety of bicycles that are perfect for beginners to professional athletes. Everything from mountain and road bikes to triathlon bikes, frames and more are in stock.



“Eureka Cycle Sports is our way of sharing our knowledge, experience and zeal with the wider cycling community,” an article on the company’s website, http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk/, noted, adding that whether someone is an experienced racer or just starting out, the cycle shop is the first place to come for sound advice and the right products.



“If you’re looking for something very particular such as a specific bike frame or triathlon bike and we don’t have it in stock, we’ll do our absolute best to track it down for you.”



The shop also offers a convenient bike rental service that allows interested customers to try out a bike before they commit to purchasing it.



For just £50 for a full day, people can test drive one of its many cycles, including Eureka Road Racing Bikes, mountain and triathlon bikes. The shop is located close to the end of the M56 and on the main route to the Welsh lanes and MTB trails, so it’s easy and fun for customers to see if a particular bike is right for them.



The bike shop’s user-friendly website has detailed information and photos of the many types of bikes and accessories it has in stock. For example, one section is devoted entirely to staff favourites—which currently include bikes and helmets made by the Scott company.



About Eureka Cycle Sports

Eureka Cycle Sports is a leading UK-based cycle shop, stocking a huge range of the leading bike brands and cycling equipment. The shop's experts can guide and inform customers ranging from beginner to professional athletes. Shoppers can browse their new website catalog or visit their Chester location. For more information, please visit http://www.eurekacyclesports.co.uk