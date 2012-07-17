PrivateJetCharterPrices.com Jet Flight Demand Increases Nearing 22nd July Tour de France Finish

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Nearing the mid way race point – the yellow jersey is still under fierce competition by the best cyclists in the world. Private clients with a keen sporting interest will be chartering flights to Paris around the weekend of the 22nd, in-time for the Tour de France Race Finish.



The Tour De France is possibly the most famous professional road race in the World. With hundreds of riders stepping up to the challenging of cycling through France, the race demands riders have strong legs for both mountain and flat road racing. Split over many weeks, professional riders will drop due to fatigue, separating the men from the boys. The ultimate goal for each competitor is to finish in Paris with the fastest tour time and win the Yellow Jersey.



“We see a heightened demand for jet flights when milestone sporting events occur.” – Founder of Private Jet Charter Prices



Selecting the best private jet to Paris, Tour de France finish package just got easier! The privatejetcharterprices.com website integrates a US based jet brokerage company to source flights. Customers using their jet finder services will benefit from wider access to UK and international jet operators, with greater service scope and unrestricted routes to thousands of airports. For the international jet seeker this is the perfect service package whereby the air travel deal is based on the whole of the international market as opposed to one or two local jet operators.



The Tour de France has always been a fantastic French sporting event. Over the years spectators have witness hair raising heroic rides by the World’s best riders reaching speeds of 100+ KPH through the mesmerizing French Alps.



Overall the two British riders are winning the Tour de France 2012. Wiggins and Froome both riding for team SKY are top of the leader’s board. For cycling enthusiasts, this may be a rare occasion to see a British tour winner this year.



Private Jet Charter Prices work with clients to source the best available jet charter package. A full range of their services offered and their terms and conditions can be found on their website. For more information they can be contacted through their website http://www.privatejetcharterprices.com/contact/ or alternatively by phone.