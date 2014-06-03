Fast Market Research recommends "Tourism Flows Inbound in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The number of international visitors grew by 7% in 2012, which was an even better growth for inbound tourism than in 2011. Of those, 68% came for leisure and 32% for business purposes.
Industry Prospects
The number of arrivals is expected to increase by 25% in total number over the forecast period, in comparison with a slower pace growth in the review period. Incoming tourist receipts are forecast to increase by 12% in value (at constant 2012 prices) in the forecast period.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tourism Flows Inbound industry in Czech Republic with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tourism Flows Inbound industry in Czech Republic, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tourism Flows Inbound in Czech Republic market research report includes:
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- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Tourism Flows Inbound in Czech Republic?
- How successful is Czech Republic in attracting international visitors?
- What are the leading inbound source markets?
- What do international visitors spend their money on?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Arrivals, Arrivals by Mode of Transport, Arrivals by Purpose of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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