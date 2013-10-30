Tourism Flows Outbound in Israel - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tourism Flows Outbound in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Tourism flows outbound virtually stagnated in terms of trip numbers, reaching 4.5 million, and recorded growth of 1% in value terms, reaching NIS17.6 billion. This can be explained by the decreasing prices of tours and the growing popularity of relatively low cost and close destinations, like Cyprus and Greece.
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Outbound in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Departures By Country, Departures by Mode of Transport, Departures By Purpose Of Visit.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Outbound market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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