Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourism Flows Outbound in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Number of departures rose by 1% in 2012 reaching 6.8 million departures. The barrier for outgoing tourism growth was limited disposable income of the majority of Czechs who concentrate their expenditures on essential consumer products. On the other hand, the outbound tourism was driven by demand of those Czechs who gain higher income and whose budgets could afford expenditures on foreign holidays. Average expenditure per departure saw growth of 2% in 2012, mainly because of increasing prices of services and strong euro.
Industry Prospects
Both departures and outgoing tourist expenditures are expected to see more dynamic growth over the forecast period than was seen over the review period, mainly due to the weak performance seen over the later few years. The number of departures is expected to increase by 13% in total number of departures over the forecast period to reach 7.6 million. Expected economic recovery at both the national and European level will be the main factor behind this trend.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tourism Flows Outbound industry in Czech Republic with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tourism Flows Outbound industry in Czech Republic, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tourism Flows Outbound in Czech Republic market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation
- Historic volumes and values
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Tourism Flows Outbound in Czech Republic?
- How big is outbound travel in terms of departures and spending?
- Which international destinations are the most popular?
- What are main methods of transport for travelling abroad?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Departures By Country, Departures by Mode of Transport, Departures By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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