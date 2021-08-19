Tourism Insurance Market with Covid-19 Impact, Key Players, Size, Demands, Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2027

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- According to Intelligence Market Report, The global Tourism Insurance Market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. The report analyses the global market, the market size, and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The prime objective of this report is to provide insights on the post-COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market types, applications, and end-users.
Get Discount on the Report: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/23489
The global Tourism Insurance Market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, and geography.
Global Tourism Insurance Market: By Application
Domestic Tourism
Oversea Tourism
Global Tourism Insurance Market: By Type
Medical Expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Others
Global Tourism Insurance Market: By Top Key Player
Allianz
Munich RE
Generali
AXA
Hanse Merkur
Groupama
Mapfre Asistencia
AIG
CSA Travel Protection
USI Affinity
Download PDF Sample Copy:https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/23489
Market Regional Analysis
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive scenarios in the regions. These insights help the market players to improve strategies and create new opportunities to accomplish exceptional results.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2020
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/23489