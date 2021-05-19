Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- The new study released on Tourism market provides valuable insights on market share, market size, and growth rate for the period 2016 - 2026. The study highlights deep analysis on the potential growth drivers of the market, restraints, and opportunities to help the business owners, suppliers, and marketing personnel in planning effective strategies during the forecast period. This will help the business and manufacturers to lead the market and gain prominent position in future. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aban Offshore Ltd., Accor S.A , Crown Holiday Ltd., Balkan Holidays Ltd., The Fred Harvey Company etc.



Summary

Global Tourism Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The travel made for Pleasure or Business is considered under Tourism. Over time the industry has grown rapidly and has also covered several other industries in it namely, transportation, accomodation and others. The rise in per capita income in most of the countries drive the market towards growth. Also, with the change in life-style traveling is being adopted as an important activity to be done which supports the market growth. Further, the rising trend to travel places among the youth further fuels the market growth.



Moreover, the growing ease of travel with number of international travel departures aids growth of the market for Tourism. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, promotions from various travel organizations such as World Tourism and rising investments to safeguard, maintain, and establish tourist places further boosts the market growth. As per the WTTC, in 2019 the global tourism sector witnessed a USD 948 billion capital Investments.



The regional analysis of global Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of tourist places across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing accommodation and travel industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tourism market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Aban Offshore Ltd., Accor S.A , Crown Holiday Ltd., Balkan Holidays Ltd., The Fred Harvey Company, G Adventures, TCS World Travel, DuVine, Gray & Co, Airbnb Inc.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

International

Domestic

By Purpose:

Adventure

Business

Medical

Religious



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Tourism Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Tourism Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Tourism Market Dynamics

3.1.Tourism Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4.Global Tourism Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Global Tourism Market, by Type

Chapter 6.Global Tourism Market, by Purpose

Chapter 7.Global Touri

....Continued



