Summary



GlobalData's Tourism Source Market Insight - Spain (2021) report provides a thorough insight into Spain's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Spanish tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.



Key Highlights



- Domestic tourism suffered a 24% fall in 2020 due to the pandemic. In passenger numbers, this represents a reduction to 127 million trips decreased from 168 million.

- Outbound travel to the top 5 outbound destinations - France, Italy, Portugal, UK and Morocco reduced by 52%, with the UK hardest hit, seeing a reduction of 69%.

- One of the fastest growing destinations is Greece, which saw a CAGR of 13% between 2014 and 2019.

- Domestic Spending will increase significantly over the next 4 years with a CAGR of 9.8%.

Scope



- This report is part of GlobalData's Source Market Insights Series.

- This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.



Reasons to Buy



- This report provides clear insight into developments in Spain's regional and outbound tourism markets.

- The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

- The report explores the different profiles of Spanish tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

- The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions

- This report examines the impact of COVID-19 on Spanish outbound and domestic tourism



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Vueling

Ryanair

TUI

easyJet

Iberia

Air Europa



Table of Contents

Spanish Snapshot: 2020

Spanish tourism market in 2020: at a glance

Risk

Main Findings

Tourist Profile



