"Tourist Attractions in Belgium" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourist Attractions in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The number of rainfall days during the high season months of June, July and August was 51 out of 92 days in 2012. Inbound and domestic tourists were also more cautious about spending due to the economic uncertainty in Europe. Both factors explain the weak performance of tourist attractions. Many major tourist attractions, such as theme/amusement parks, rely on fair weather, as most of the facilities are outdoors.
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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