Tourist Attractions in Hong Kong, China - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourist Attractions in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The number of people visiting Hong Kong's tourist attractions increased by 3% over the course of 2012. The main reason for this was the increase recorded in the number of inbound arrivals in Hong Kong over the course of the year. Growth rates in tourist attractions slowed down towards the end of the review period after growth rates peaked in 2010 as the category rebounded strongly from the negative growth recorded at the height of the economic recession during 2009. The rather sluggish growth...
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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