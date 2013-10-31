Tourist Attractions in South Africa - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Travel retailers remain the major distribution channel for tickets to the majority of major tourist attractions in South Africa. Tourists around the world tend to feel more comfortable placing their trust in the suggestions of travel retailers when looking for the best places to visit on an overseas holiday. This has is very much the case in South Africa, where many tourists consider what their travel agents advise them to do before they make their own decisions on which places to visit. This...
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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