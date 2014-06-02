Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tourist Attractions in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2012 tourist attractions saw positive growth in visitor numbers as well as retail value sales, the latter having seen a 1% increase compared to 2011. In 2012 tourist attractions were visited by 38 million people which was 2% more than in the previous year. Historic buildings/sites posted the highest market share of 31% visitors in 2012, followed by museums and parks/areas of natural beauty which had 22% and 13% shares, respectively.
Industry Prospects
Tourist attractions is expected to see positive development over the forecast period with 4% constant value growth; 14% more tourists are expected to visit Czech attractions in 2017 than in 2012. The constant value share of internet transactions is estimated to increase significantly, over double that of 2012 by 2017 at 6%, as a result of the growing number of attractions selling online tickets and visitors more capable booking tickets online.
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Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Tourist Attractions industry in Czech Republic with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Tourist Attractions industry in Czech Republic, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Tourist Attractions in Czech Republic market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation
- Historic volumes and values
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Tourist Attractions in Czech Republic?
- What are the leading visitor attractions in Czech Republic?
- How are casinos performing?
- Are theme/amusement parks increasing in sales?
- Is there an increase in visitors to museums?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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