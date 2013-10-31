"Tourist Attractions in the United Kingdom" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Tourist Attractions in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The wet weather during the summer of 2012, as well as London's hosting of the Olympic Games, had a negative impact on visitor numbers attending tourist attractions. The growth in number of people visiting tourist attractions slowed down significantly in 2012 despite the influx of foreign tourists visiting the London Olympics. Growth in the number of people visiting tourist attractions stagnated in 2012 compared to a growth rate of 3% in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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