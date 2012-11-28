Touristlink Set to Launch Social Travel Market Place

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Touristlink.com a social network connecting travelers with small travel providers has announced plans to launch a social travel marketplace by the end of 2012. The new marketplace will cover different destinations and highlight the tours and packages as well as the members who are offering them. If visitors don’t see what they are looking for they will also be able to make a request for whatever they want whether it is a "Taxi Pickup from the Airport" or a "Guided trip to Mt. Kilimanjaro ." Once a request is made it goes out to our network of travel agents and guides who can then make offers from which the member is free to choose one if he likes.



One problem with marketplaces is that to be successful they require a certain amount of participation to be successful. Visitors don’t want to see empty pages and providers offering packages want some positive business response when they list something. Although the site launched a year ago the Touristlink team has waited paptiently in order to get sufficient traction before announcing plans to launch this product. Since the site launched in October 2011 it has signed up over 5000 local travel businesses many of whom are offering their own deals on the platform. In addition, according to rankings on Alexa.com the site is now one of the largest social networks for travel. Touristlink.com founder, David Urmann, commented “We are excited for the launch of the new marketplace as it will really bring to life our core offering for visitors.”



Touristlink.com will highlight some of the best packages at each destination or visitors to the site can choose to browse all the trips offered by locals. Each trip is linked to the provider’s social profiles where you can find reviews and contact information. Social tools make it easy to connect with providers and ask questions before actually booking a trip. Touristlink sponsored or “partnered packages” will be directly bookable via Touristlink and other packages will be only bookable via interaction with the provider.



Touristlink is a social marketplace for travel that lets you get to know firsthand the local behind the tour you are planning or the small hotel you want to stay. Travelers tired of generic tour offerings can get unique trip ideas and offers direct from local providers as well as see reviews and recommendations of the same provider from other travelers. Businesses benefit in that they get additional online exposure and can access a host of tools to help them engage customers on traditional social media platforms. It’s a great resource whether you want to get off the beaten path or just want to plan your own trip. With over 5000 local experts it is perhaps the largest social marketplace connecting travelers and locals.



Touristlink is managed by GotripIndia and has versions in both Spanish and Portuguese .



For more information go to http://www.touristlink.com/