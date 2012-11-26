Touristlink Wins Best Social Media Solution at EyeforTravel Asia

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Touristlink.com won the award for Best Social Media Solution at the EyeforTravel Asia Conference which took place in Hong Kong on Nov 19- 20, 2012. Touristlink along with other regional and global travel companies including; Makemytrip.com and Hotels.com participated in the event. The Touristlink platform brings travelers together with each other and with local travel businesses. Travelers benefit in that they can find services and connect with people in the local travel industry before taking a trip. Businesses benefit in that they get additional online exposure and can access a host of tools to help them engage customers on traditional social media platforms.



Touristlink.com founder David Urman, who presented the company in Hong Kong , commented that “The award is a great acknowledgment of Touristlink’s social travel marketing solutions for small travel businesses …since the site launched in October 2011 we have developed an active base of over 5000 active tour operators and small travel businesses making it the largest social network of its kind.”



Some of the features which Touristlink provides include allowing travel providers to add their own trips and packages so that they can market them both on Touristlink and via the dominant social platforms. Touristlink.com highlights some of the best packages or visitors to the site can choose to browse all the trips offered by locals. Each trip is linked to the provider’s social profiles where you can find reviews and contact information.



Touristlink is a social marketplace for travel that lets you get to know firsthand the local behind the tour you are planning or the small hotel you want to stay. Travelers tired of generic tour offerings can get unique trip ideas and offers direct from local providers as well as see reviews and recommendations of the same provider from other travelers. It’s a great resource whether you want to get off the beaten path or just want to plan your own trip. With over 5000 local experts it is perhaps the largest social marketplace connecting travelers and locals. Touristlink is managed by GotripIndia and has versions in both Spanish and Portuguese .



About EyeforTravel

EyeforTravel is a leading travel news, conferences, exhibitions and reports company, running since 1997. Eyefortravel events attract between 200-1000 attendees respectively and are held across the globe in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



For more information go to http://www.touristlink.com/