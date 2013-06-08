Tourists Arrivals to Kenya on the Upsurge After Successful 2013 General Elections

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2013 -- As chaotic as it must have been back in 2007, the tourists that were in the country at that time were unharmed because of the security details employed to protect them by the embassies.



The 2013 elections in Kenya were more peaceful, during and after the elections. Though the results were contested in the Supreme court, the final results were upheld and Uhuru Kenyatta sworn in as president. Tourism is a source of foreign exchange that creates revenue for the government of Kenya, it is the second best source of foreign exchange after agriculture.



Before the elections the Western countries had issued warnings to its nationals not to travel to Kenya because of the upcoming general elections. The first quarter of the year 2013 the number of British tourists declined from 55% of the previous year to 33%. Most Westerners were anticipating chaos, in fact international journalists had arrived and camped in anticipation, hoping to get a glimpse of the violence.



Tourists have started flocking back into the country a month after the elections but the numbers are still low compared to the previous years. Tourists are therefore encouraged to visit Kenya, seeing that what happened in the past will never happen again because Kenyans have learnt a lesson.



To get more news information on Kenya safaris visit: http://www.kenyasafaritanzania.com



About Vessel Africa Limited

Vessel Africa is a tour company based in Kenya offering travel related services including hotel and safari bookings to East African countries.



Contacts

Vessel Africa Limited

Office 3K Next to Naivas Supermarket,

Nairobi, Kenya

Tel: +254 20 268 9821

Email: vesselafrica@gmail.com

Website: http://www.kenyasafaritanzania.com