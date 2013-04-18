Tourplicity.com Today Announced the Launch of Their New Tour and Activities Website to Be a Resource for Travelers Worldwide

Breckenridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The founders of Tourplicity.com, a brand new tour and activity reservations hub, today announced the official launch of the brand and website to be a resource to help visitors discover fun and adventure anywhere on the planet. Visitors can experience Tourplicity first-hand here: Tourplicity.com



According to Tourplicity.com CEO, Howard Green, the website opened with a soft launch in March 2013 and will officially go live on Friday, April 19, 2013.



"We are pleased with the look, feel, and usability of Tourplicity.com for our visitors worldwide, and are excited about our plans to make Tourplicity a true authority portal, one that acts as the go-to hub for visitors the world-over who are exploring tour and activity options," said Green. "Our existing and future customers will be able to visit the website to learn more about tours, activities and experiences across a myriad of amazing travel destinations, as well stay up to date on promotions and events."



About Tourplicity.com

Founded in 2013, Tourplicity aims to be a household name in the tour and reservations industry. Tourplicity’s mission statement is "to help you discover adventure and fun anywhere on this planet. We accomplish that by combing popular destinations around the world in search of the most unique tours and experiences.”



To learn more about Tourplicity, you can call (888)354-6186 or visit them online at Tourplicity.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Tourplicity.com

Attention: Howard Green

305 S RIDGE ST

#7399

BRECKENRIDGE, CO 80424-9998

Phone:(888)354-6186

Website:http://www.Tourplicity.com

Email: hgreen@tourplicity.com