Splash Wave Tours Rank as One of the Top Activities Within Belize

Belize City, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Splash Wave Tours Company is proud to announce that it is now ranked as a top activity within Belize on TripAdvisor. The Company allows travelers to explore the world of the Mayans and unravel history within Belize. The company is well-known for their full-service tour offerings that include the following:



. Altun Ha Mayan Ruins

. Belize City Tour

. Belize Great Blue Hole

. Blue Hole National Park

. Cave Tubing

. Goff’s Caye

. Howler Monkey Sanctuary

. Lamanai Mayan Ruins

. Manatee Watching

. Shark Ray Alley

. The Belize Zoo

. Xunantunich Mayan Ruins

. Belize Zip Line



Splash Wave Tours caters towards cruise passengers, private tours and large groups. Their qualified and experienced tour guides are approved and licensed by the Belize Tourist Board. They aim to be a local and hospitable host while guiding them through beautiful and historic sites in the tropical paradise of Belize. Travelers gain an understanding and appreciation of the Belizean culture and lifestyle.



Travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Splash Wave Tours and leave rave reviews like “This was a lot of fun. The guides were great and very friendly. We snorkeled with the nursing sharks, sting rays and a ton of fish. We saw a huge lumberjack turtle that we swam down and touched. The snorkeling spot was one of the best we have ever done. Definitely would recommend this tour group.” And “Fabulous experience!! Chilled water on the boat. Decent equipment. Lots of support for those whose swimming skills were limited. Nice lunch on Caye Caulker....Thanks, Splash Wave!



More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g291968-d4915207-Reviews-Splash_Wave_Private_Tours-Belize_City_Belize_District.html



About Splash Wave Tours

Splash Wave Tours unique location in Belize City, They are able to take people on just about any tour they would like to take. Whatever the passion may be, they can take them there. they cater for both large and small groups and cruise passengers as well. Their boats and vans are suited for your comfort.



Contact:



Email: splashwavetours@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.splashwavetour.com

Phone: 501 601-8020