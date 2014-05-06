Island Boy Tours Rank as One of the Top Activities Within Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Island Boy Tours is now one of the largest providers of tours and transportation services within Jamaica. Since 2009, the company has prided itself on meeting the needs of travelers looking for adventurous and authentic tours at an affordable price. The company is now well known as a one-stop shop that provides a wider range of services with the objective of creating unforgettable vacation memories.



Jamaica has an extensive range of activities for travelers, and Island Boy Tours makes it convenient and affordable for travelers who want to see it all. Their professional drivers and tour guides are certified by the Jamaica Tourist Board and possess over 10 years of experience in the tourism industry. They are hand picked based on their extensive knowledge of attractions, historic sites and of course their hospitality.



Island Boy Tours offer a full range of activities from adventure based trips, shopping and sightseeing tours. Adrenaline seekers can enjoy ziplining, Bobsledding or swimming with several animals of the sea. Nature lovers have the opportunity to explore the exotic forests of Jamaica, beautiful waterways all while interacting with the animals, fish and people. They offer transportation throughout the islands in air-conditioned, clean and comfortable vehicles. Due to popular demand, they have recently added an additional branch of services:



- Cruise Excursions tailored exclusively for cruise ship passengers.

- Special Events: Private candle lit dinners on the beach for birthdays, wedding proposals, honeymoons and anniversaries.

- Dinner cruises for wedding receptions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, anniversary parties and more.

- Vacation Rentals: Studios, two bedroom and three bedroom guest houses



Ranked as a top activity within Jamaica on TripAdvisor, travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Island Boy Tours and leave rave reviews like “Clifton was awesome! We were a little nervous scheduling our own tour from Falmouth to Dunns River due to the newness of the Falmouth Port and the 1 hour distance. Clifton from Island Boy Tours was waiting for us at the Port as promised and he really did a great job showcasing the sights and history of Jamaica.” And “Not only did Island Boy Tours pick us up but they provided music and great catering staff to serve us during the dinner. Best candlelight dinner experience EVER. Will definitely use Island Boy Tours for our next trip to Jamaica! Thank you for opening your doors for me to experience the time of my life with my friends. Excellent services, great food, caring people, and relaxing/ fun events. I will definitely come back this summer.”



More reviews can be found on their Trip Advisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g147311-d2218933-Reviews-Island_Boy_Tours-Montego_Bay_Saint_James_Parish_Jamaica.html



About Island Boy Tours

Island Boy Tours is one of the largest providers of tours and transportation in Jamaica. The company was established in 2009 to cater to the needs of guests who are looking for adventurous tours and reliable transportation at an affordable price. They are full service tour guides that provide all of their guests with the time of their lives and a vacation full of lifetime memories.



Contact:

E-mail: islandboytours@gmail.com

Website: http://www.islandboy-tours.com

Tel: +(876) 427-0453