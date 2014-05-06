Your Jamaican Tour Guide (YJTG) Is Offering New Services of the Highest Standard

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Your Jamaican Tour Guide (YJTG) is a Jamaican travel company offering services of the highest standard. More than simply a travel service, they are a full-service local tour operator and friendly host of Jamaica. They serve to fulfill any demand of travelers and discerning visitors seeking to experience the best of their country.



In Jamaica, people will find a wealth of exuberant nature: extreme adventure, local culture, and beautiful and sunny beaches. Travelers will also find a rich culture of authentic traditions, customs and friendly people. Your Jamaican Tour Guide provides a wide range of services, tours and excursions that will captivate any traveler. They do this by offering personalized service with high professional standards.



Well known for their safe, convenient and affordable airport transportation services. Their premium tours were developed at the request of our guests who wanted to take a tour and have their day taken care of without having to think about attraction entrance fees, buying drinks or lunch and finding someone to take them there and back. These tours are our “VIP” tours – where guests just jump in the van and become prepared for the highlight of your vacation.



Ranked as one of the top activities within Jamaica on TripAdvisor, travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Your Jamaican Tour Guide and leave reviews like “This was the first trip that we have used a private transfer. We could not have been happier with our decision to use Your Jamaican Tour Guide. It was very easy to set up our transfers and excursion.” And “We can't say enough good things about Alrick, Lorette, and Dale!!! Their vehicle was immaculate, the Red Stripe was cold and plentiful, Alrick's a great driver and is extremely knowledgeable. It was our first time to the island and while we wanted to see some of the "touristy" stuff, we wanted to see some of the people and the communities as well. More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g147311-d2357665-Reviews-Your_Jamaican_Tour_Guide_Private_Tours-Montego_Bay_Saint_James_Parish_Jamaica.html



About YourJamaicanTourGuide.com

At YourJamaicanTourGuide.com they specialize in fully customized tours. This means if there is something specific one would like to see, they can make it happen. From swimming in natural waterfalls, cooking with Rastafarians, going to the local food market, visiting local communities, hanging out at a local bar or maybe just a mixture of some of the standard tours, they will do their best to make sure people will get the best vacation ever



Contact:

Website: http://yourjamaicantourguide.com

Email: alrickallen@gmail.com

Phone Number: 1- 876-377-7634