Tours of Bogota by Bogota Explorers Offers Extensive Tour Options and Services in Bogota Colombia

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Colombia is emerging as a top tourist destinations due to its pleasant all year round weather. Bogota Explorers offers tourists a chance to tour the Colombian country which houses some of the world’s most feted tourist destinations such as the Salt Cathedral also known as “the first wonder of Colombia”, and is situated in the town of Zipaquira.



Specifically Bogota Explorers’ offers:



-Safe, reliable, and customizable tours as well as translation services in Bogota, depending upon the requirements and interest of its clients.



-Numerous options for downtown Bogota tours – for example the 5-hour tour where a cable car ride to Monserrate as well as a trip to the Monserrate sanctuary is provided. In addition a trip through the plaza de Bolivar (main square) and a choice of museums are included.



-Trip to the Chiquaque park and bio park as well as horse riding in Bogota.



-For those that would love a taste of the nightlife, Bogota Explorers includes exploring the nightlife of the city as part of the tours in Bogota Colombia experience.



-For adventure lovers, mountain biking tours in Bogota are an added attraction, zip line, paragliding, rafting and more, Bogota explorers provides reliable adventure trips in Bogota and all around the country



-Horse riding around Bogota can be undertaken while enjoying the variety of wildlife in the country.



To know more about tours of Bogota and a detailed breakdown of Bogota tour packages click here.



Bogota has had a strong affinity for art and culture and has some of the most famous art galleries as well as museums. The charges for most of the trips and tour packages can be found within the official website of Bogota Explorers or the Trip Advisors website. The company also provides translation services in Bogota to make adventure trips within Bogota safer and easier.



About Bogota Explorers

The company started with a vision to help make Columbia one of the top tourist destinations in the world. The primary motive of Bogota Explorers is to make tourists want to return to Bogota in Colombia and witness this beautiful country.



Media contact:



Name: Bogota Explorers

Website: http://BogotaExplorers.com

Email address: info@bogotaexplorers.com

Ph.no: (0057) 316 8659 730