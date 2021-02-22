New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- As there has been increased in production of lightweight wind turbine blades made of tow prepreg, Increasing demand for aerospace & defense, growing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, stringent regulation pertaining to carbon emission in an automobile has propelled a huge growth opportunity for Tow Prepreg in the forecast period.



The global tow prepreg market was estimated at USD 404.25 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 1.03 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% through the forecast period. The market research report on the tow prepreg market offers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The tow prepreg market is witnessing an increased demand owing to a surge in requirements from the aerospace and defense, automotive, and oil industries. Tow prepreg is predominantly being used in electric vehicles and aircraft.



The Global Tow Prepreg Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Tow Prepreg market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are TCR Composities, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Axiom Materials, Inc., Park Aerospace Corp., Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Vitech Composites, JXTG Holdings, Inc., among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Tow Prepreg market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Tow Prepreg market is split into:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Infrastructure

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Tow Prepreg market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Fast and efficient production cycle

3.2. Extended shelf life at room temperature

Chapter 4. Tow Prepreg Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Tow Prepreg Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Tow Prepreg Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Tow Prepreg Market Impact Analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Tow Prepreg Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.8. Tow Prepreg PESTEL Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



