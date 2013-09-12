Towel Depot Announces New Campaign to Battle Breast Cancer

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The Towel Depot is announcing that they will be implementing a progressive, new campaign to battle breast cancer. In keeping with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Towel Depot will donate $1 for every dozen of their PINK bleach resistant salon towels purchased from now to the end of October to the local cancer research foundation. Additionally, The Towel Depot will donate $1for any other online purchase besides their PINK bleach resistant salon towels made through the end of the calendar year.



Company Vice President Paul R. Damon remarked, “We are happy to do this to support the fight to eradicate this deadly disease. Women AND men are both afflicted with breast cancer and with the recent advances in early detection and research, it’s only a matter of time before we can make this disease a thing of the past.” A company-wide concern, various employees have grown their hair out in order to cut it and donate it to organizations who make wigs for those who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy. “It’s for my daughter, my mother, my sisters and nieces,” Damon continued, “all women are at risk and if we can do something to not only help, but bring greater attention to this fight, we are all for it!”



Bleach resistant salon towels are a vital asset in the beauty industry. The need for increased sanitizing has never been more important and more companies are using bleaching in their cleaning process. Conventional colored towels have faded and become splotched when they have been washed with bleach and plain white towels just have no “pizzazz.” Accordingly, The Towel Depot has lead the way in developing and distributing BLEACH RESISTANT towels that allow customers to use towels they can sanitize with bleach, yet will retain their vibrant colors.



About The Towel Depot

The Towel Depot is a family run operation with its headquarters in Rochester, NY, offices in New York and Florida and warehouse/distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Baltimore, Southern California and Western New York. The company is able to offer true wholesale prices to their customers because they own their own mill where their products are fabricated.The Towel Depot boasts extended validation encryption for greater online shopping security at their web-site, www.thetoweldepot.com.



The Towel Depot has long been a supporter of women’s health issues and invites all its customers to join them in donating to this cause.