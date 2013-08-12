Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP) shares over potential securities laws violations by Tower Group International and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP) concerning whether a series of statements by Tower Group International regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP) grew from $17.39 per share in March 2013 to $22.01 per share on August 1, 2013.



Then on August 7, 2013, Tower Group International postposed its second quarter release and conference call and on August 8, 2013, Tower Group International provided its guidance on its second quarter 2013 results.



Shares of Tower Group International dropped from $21.75 per share on August 7, 2013, to $16.25 per share on August 8, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Tower Group International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TWGP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com