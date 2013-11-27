Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Towers Watson & Co. (TW) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Towers Watson & Co. (TW) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Towers Watson & Co.'.



WMI's 'Towers Watson & Co. (TW) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Towers Watson & Co.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Towers Watson & Co.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Towers Watson & Co. (Towers Watson) is a leading global professional service provider, based in the US. The company offers a range of solutions in the areas of benefits, talent management, rewards, and risk and capital management. It operates through four business divisions - Benefits, Risk and Financial Services, Talent and Rewards, and Exchange Solutions. The Benefits division offers consulting on defined benefit plan design, retirement strategy, actuarial services, health and group benefit plan management, global benefits plan management, and benefits outsourcing solutions. Its Risk and Financial Services division corporate risk advisory and brokerage, insurance consulting, insurance industry M & A consulting, investment advisory, reinsurance consulting, and software solutions. The Talent and Rewards division offers consulting on executive pay and incentive programs, human capital management, compensation benchmarking, employee opinion surveys, and reward administration. The company's Exchange Solutions division's core solution, OneExchange Retiree enables employers to transition their retirees to individual, defined contribution health plans. The company has a presence in 37 countries across the world including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, US, and Vietnam. Towers Watson is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Towers Watson & Co.



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