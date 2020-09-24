Towne Court Custom Homes and Memorial Green Custom Homes by the Davis Group Featured Alongside Houston Kitchen Remodeling

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Towne Court custom homes in Westhaven Estates have a premier location just one mile north of The Galleria in Houston, an international shopping destination boasting over 400 stores with upscale boutiques and many dining options. The Davis Group custom homes offer a choice of three-floor plans, with the Abbey and Avery homes featuring a master suite on the first floor. The private enclave of six homes epitomizes elegant transitional architecture with distinctive high-end, high-impact design elements such as forged iron Parisian entry doors, architectural clad windows, and brick and stone interiors. The first impressions from the outside continue beyond the threshold as potential homebuyers view 11-foot ceilings, expansive kitchen islands, top of the range appliances, and designer finishes throughout. The homes are ideally situated for an easy commute to the Texas Medical Center.



Memorial Green custom homes promise the ultimate in a luxury 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle in an exclusive gated community at the heart of Memorial. The Winston will be a perfect fit for homeowners who love the outdoors, with views of the outdoor loggia and courtyard from the family room and kitchen. Practicality is built-in with a pantry, a mudroom, a bar area, and ample closet space including a 20' x 14' master closet.



There are times when a new custom home, however tempting it may sound, is not the right choice for right now. It may be a desire to stay within the same neighborhood or school district, it could be that most of the house fits the family perfectly but there is just one part of it that could suit the dynamics of the household better. For a family that likes to entertain, that could mean opening up the floor plan so a group can gather around the kitchen area and family room with open sightlines. It could be a growing family that doesn't want to dine together in a formal dining room but a large central island in the kitchen would be the perfect space to spend quality time together. Whatever the reason, Davis Group brings its expertise in building luxury custom homes and their innovative design perspective to every unique space. They are able to 'think out of the box' and then plan a project which can take a house that almost works into the home which is simply perfect. Houston bathroom remodeling projects and kitchen remodeling projects are the most popular, although any space within the house can be re-imagined. From modern Mediterranean to English Tudor, from a French provincial influence to a sophisticated Santa Barbara vibe, the Davis Group website holds a portfolio of inspiration to make the most of luxury living in Houston.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



