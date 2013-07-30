Towne Mailer Helps Companies Raise Funds

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Towne Mailer, a business mail presort service, is highlighting the importance of direct mail service in business fundraising. They provide a range of services to businesses across the country in order to help those companies increase their brand recognition and profits.



As a full service business mail company, Towne Mailer makes it both affordable and easy for businesses to get their name out to a wide customer base. In order to help businesses fundraise, Towne compiles a targeted list of customers who might be interested in that company’s product or service, based on the criteria provided by the company. Towne will also work with each company to personalize the marketing material so that the consumer receives mail that looks and feels like something designed for him or her. The company provides all the personal touches but combines that with a bulk mail service that reaches a bigger audience than a business would be able to connect with on its own. There’s very little to lose, as suggested by a Towne Mailer spokesperson: “Bulk mail campaigns can develop your brand, increase sales, initiate and enhance target market awareness– all at a cost effective rate.”



In addition to helping companies increase their fundraising, Towne Mailer provides print and mail services that include sending out rental statements, business invoices, and tax bills, to name a few of their customized billing services. Those remote printing services can support business of all sizes and types. Additionally, they use a variety of formats to fit a company’s needs: the mail might be in the form of postcards, a catalog, magazine, letter, brochure, or a host of other paper-based styles.



About Towne Mailer

Towne Mailer has been operating since 2000 and is proud to say that they can do just about anything a company might require from a mailing service. They strive to personalize services in order to support each company, and their small staff prides itself on customer service. The service is fast, easy, and affordable.