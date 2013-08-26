Towne Mailer Proud to Help with Election Materials

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Towne Mailer, a full service bill printing & mailing company, is taking this opportunity to showcase its available services for election materials and campaigns. The company provides a number of useful services to streamline the process of putting together a successful campaign with election materials.



The right way to start a marketing effort is to have a list and a specific audience to target. Fortunately, Towne Mailer is able to search multiple sources and craft a targeted and complete list that matches its customers’ campaign goals. It’s been proven time and time again that bulk mail service is the most effective means of reaching a target market, and Towne Mailer can help its customers conduct this campaign at an efficient price. The company also helps personalize every letter through individual name, direct impression advertising, digital signatures, and more.



On top of its innovative service options for election materials and campaigns, Towne Mailer provides all kinds of additional services for businesses and organizations. Whether a company needs remote statement processing or mail and print services, Towne Mailer has the expertise to make it happen. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We stand by our slogan of We Do It All. It’s our job to save our clients time, effort, and especially money when it comes to any and all of their mail needs.”



About Towne Mailer

Since it was founded back in 2000, Towne Mailer has worked hard to offer the most comprehensive mail presort service available to its professional and business customers. Featuring a staff of 8 full time and 4 part time employees, Towne Mailer is a leader in customer service and expertise. The business also prides itself on maintaining only the most up to date equipment and machinery, making it the perfect choice for customers who need rapid and reliable service. For additional information please visit, http://www.townemailer.com/.