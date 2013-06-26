Towne Mailer's Highlights Remote Statement Print Service

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Towne Mailer, a full service business mail presort outsource service, is taking this opportunity to inform business professionals about its quality remote statement print service. The Company guarantees fully customized statements and invoices printed. Processed and mailed within 24 hours of receipt of the data.



Most businesses have a lot of correspondence every day, and it often takes a great deal of time and attention to process all of it. Fortunately, companies like Towne Mailer offer remote statement price services. Towne Mailer’s customers simply have the company do their sorting, processing, and mailing on their behalf. After uploading letters, statement or invoices to Towne Mailer’s secure web server, a customer can get them printed and mailed to customers within a day or less. That includes everything from personalized letters and collection letters to tax statements and utility invoices.



In addition to Towne Mailer’s remote statement print service, it also features bulk mail services. With bulk mail, customers can run effective and affordable direct mail campaigns with printed items like brochures, letters, postcards, flyers, newsletters, and many more. Featuring quality equipment like an optical scanner sorter, high speed addressing machine, and four high speed laser printers, Towne Mailer is well equipped to process and print customers’ mail quickly and affordably. According to a spokesperson for the company, “The best way to describe the mailing services we offer is, We Do It All. We strive to save our clients time, effort, and especially money with respect to all their mail requirements.”



About Towne Mailer

Since its establishment in 2000, Towne Mailer has dedicated itself to providing a comprehensive mail presort service to its busy business customers. The Company’s staff of 8 employees and 4 part time employees is known for great customer service and expertise, while the business itself maintains the most up to date and state of the art equipment and machinery for rapid preparation and processing of client mail. For any mail presorting needs, Towne Mailer is second to none. Towne Mailer’s website is http://www.townemailer.com/.