Towns in Massachusetts Putting a Limit on Road Races

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- A number of Massachusetts towns, especially near Boston, are changing how often road races are going to be allowed.



According to the Boston Globe, both Plymouth and Hanover are looking at the review process for road-race applications. One town has even put a moratorium in place on new races.



“We’re hearing that it’s a real problem around the state,” Wayne Sampson, executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, told theGlobe. “A lot of these races are increasing in size and there are an increasing amount of organizations that want to do them. The problem is that it’s a definite drain on resources.”



Race officials in some towns are thinking about moving races to lower traffic areas.



