Toxic Molds Causing Major Health Hazard to Residents in Memphis

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- 123 Mold Testing Company claims that most Memphis homes are contaminated by mold or mildew. While there is more than one type of molds, there are also more than one technique of removing molds. Any good Mold Testing Memphis Company would identify the type of mold found in and around the property and then determine the procedure of mold remediation.



Many health hazards in Memphis residents have been caused by the continued exposure to toxic molds in the homes. Presence of any type of molds in and around the property can cause many health hazards like chronic allergic reactions, continued occurrence of cold throughout the year, nausea, etc. presence of toxic molds in the property on the other hand could cause major health problems.



These so-called ‘toxic’ molds are not toxic by itself. It refers to molds that produce metabolites that in turn produce the mycotoxins. These airborne toxins are free floating in the air and human beings are continually breathing in these toxins unawares. Air dissipates any molecule far and wide. Hence, even if the toxic molds are growing in the far corner of a house, the toxins produced pervade the entire house. Thereby endangering the lives of the inmates of the house.



Prolonged exposure to toxic molds can even cause learning disabilities in children, stunted intellectual growth, heart diseases, lung bleeding, cancer and a lot more. Hence, mold remediation is not just a question of hygiene. Home remedies alone can take care of the hygiene factor in the home.



Mold Testing Memphis Companies insist on having the homes mold tested at least once a year. Timely checkups during the humid seasons could go a long way in keeping the home and the inmates healthy. Molds are also a prime reason for air pollution in the Memphis homes. Hence it should be combated as often as possible to ensure a healthy environment.



