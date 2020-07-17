Toxicology Services Market to Show a Robust Growth Worldwide by 2030 - Charles River, ITR Canada

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- A report, "Toxicology Services" has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the published report, the global toxicology services market was estimated to be over US$ 7510 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2030.Toxicology study involves safety assessment of pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, and consumer products on living beings and the environment. Toxicological screening is highly important in the development of novel drug molecules and is used to examine substances having adverse effects on human health as well as the environment.



Major Key Players of the Toxicology Services Market are:

Charles River, ITR Canada, Eurofins Scientific, WuXi AppTec, SGS SA, Merck KGaA, Evotec SE, Vipragen, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. among others.



The growth of the toxicology services market can be attributed to factors, such as the demand for determination of toxicity levels in developing products, increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries and an increasing number of toxicology databases driving consumer awareness. Also, the extensive utilization of cosmetics by women around the globe and concerns regarding the safety of these products are boosting growth of the toxicology services market. Moreover, the determination of the safety of clinical dosage and stringent regulations making toxicology testing mandatory to protect living organisms and the environment are further adding to market growth. In March 2020, Sinclair Research, a leading provider of nonclinical contract research services has announced the expansion of its toxicology laboratory. It has added a 20,000-square-foot laboratory space to support GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) non-clinical toxicology research studies to meet the growing demand for outsourced drug development services from pharmaceutical customers.



Major Methods of Toxicology Services Market covered are:

In Vivo Method

In Vitro Method, and In Silico Method



Major Applications of Toxicology Services Market covered are:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Medical Devices

Cosmetics and Chemical



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Toxicology Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Toxicology Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Toxicology Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Toxicology Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Toxicology Services Market Size

2.2 Toxicology Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Toxicology Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Toxicology Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Toxicology Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Toxicology Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Toxicology Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Toxicology Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Toxicology Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Toxicology Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Toxicology Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



